The Infiniti QX50 will be more expensive for the 2024 model year. Prices for the luxury crossover ticked up $550 across every trim compared to 2023, with the model now starting at $42,045 (all prices include the $1,195 destination charge). It’s on sale now.

The Infiniti QX50 lineup begins with the Pure grade. It’s available with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional, adding $2,000 to the price tag. It’s standard on the range-topping Autograph trim that now starts at $59,095. The automaker told Motor1.com that it is newly offering the Black Obsidian exterior color on the Sensory and Autograph grades.

Gallery: 2024 Infiniti QX50

23 Photos

The 2024 QX50 is available in the same five trims as last year: Pure, Luxe, Sport, Sensory, and Autograph. The Pure is available with wireless Apple CarPlay, ProPilot, and 19-inch silver-painted wheels. The Luxe has a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, a motion-activated liftgate, and leather-appointed seating.

The QX50 Sport stands out with black exterior trim, a unique trim, a black grille and surround, and 20-inch dark-painted wheels. The Sensory grade also rolls with 20-inch wheels, Ultrasuede trim, adaptive lighting, LED headlights, a head-up display, a 16-speaker Bose audio system, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

Trim MSRP Destination Charge 2024 Total Price QX50 Pure $40,850 $1,195 $42,045 QX50 Pure AWD $42,850 $1,195 $44,045 QX50 Luxe $44,150 $1,195 $45,345 QX50 Luxe AWD $46,150 $1,195 $47,345 QX50 Sport $49,050 $1,195 $50,245 QX50 Sport AWD $51,050 $1,195 $52,245 QX50 Sensory $53,350 $1,195 $54,545 QX50 Sensory AWD $55,350 $1,195 $56,545 QX50 Autograph AWD $57,900 $1,195 $59,095

The Autograph sits at the top of the QX50 lineup. It has an Ultrasuede headliner, quilted seat stitching, metallic scuff plates for the cargo areas, advanced climate controls, and a 3,000-pound towing capacity. Nineteen- and 20-inch wheels are available along with seven exterior colors: Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Slate Gray, Black Obsidian, Dynamic Suntone Red, Lunar White, and Radiant White.

Infiniti hasn’t changed the standard equipment offered in the 2024 QX50, but the model is available with Infiniti Premium Care, like all 2024 models. The complimentary service provides 35 months or 22,500 miles, whichever comes first, of routine maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations.

Trim 2023 Price (Inc. Destination) 2024 Price (Incl. Destination) QX50 Pure $41,495 $42,045 QX50 Pure AWD $43,495 $44,045 QX50 Luxe $44,795 $45,345 QX50 Luxe AWD $46,795 $47,345 QX50 Sport $49,695 $50,245 QX50 Sport AWD $51,695 $53,345 QX50 Sensory $53,995 $54,545 QX50 Sensory AWD $55,995 $56,545 QX50 Autograph AWD $58,545 $59,095

Infiniti updated the QX50’s standard kit last year, adding remote start functionality, heated outside mirrors, and a frameless rearview mirror to the vehicle. This year’s price hike arrives after Infiniti raised the model’s price by up to $1,150 depending on the trim for the 2023 model year.

The second-generation QX50 launched for the 2019 model year and has yet to receive a mid-cycle refresh. Infiniti did add the Sport trim to the lineup last year, bridging the gap between the Luxe and Sensory trims.