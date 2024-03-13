Cadillac is in the process of electrifying its lineup, but so far that has only translated into a slew of crossovers, SUVs, and one massive sedan; the $340,000 Celestiq. That seems to be changing. At least as far as concept cars are concerned.

The American brand is teasing a new concept vehicle called Opulent Velocity, which appears to be a low-slung sedan or coupe. Here's everything Cadillac has told us about it: It's electric with zero emissions, it's celebrating 20 years of V-Series Cadillacs, and it has an exhaust note.

We can hope that this car is V8-powered, but I doubt it. Despite making a bold noise as it goes by, this thing is gonna be an EV with something along the lines of Dodge's "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust," if I had to bet. GM is planning more PHEVs, but there's no indication that the Cadillac brand—which will be GM's first to fully electrify—is a part of that scheme.

The video above is the most telling thing about the concept vehicle, but below I've pulled a few of the best stills and included the one image Cadillac sent over so we can try and get a better look at this thing. It's not a crossover, at the very least.

The only other thing Cadillac said is that we'll learn more about the car "later this year", which could mean several months. In any case, as soon as we know more, you'll be the first to know.