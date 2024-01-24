Despite its sedan form factor, the Cadillac CT5 is the luxury automaker's best-selling vehicle globally. First introduced in 2019, Caddy has finally seen fit to give the car's performance trims a mid-cycle refresh. For anyone worried about the status of the manual in the vaunted CT5-V Blackwing, put your mind at ease. The six-speed is still available, and there's a few other updates to sweeten the deal as well.

The additions are coming to both the Blackwing and regular CT5-V in the 2025 model year. Both cars get alterations inside and out, building on standard features like an electronic limited-slip differential and magnetic ride control. On the exterior, there are distinct updated front fascias for both cars as well as three new colors. They're a green known as Typhoon Metallic, a shiny grey called Rift Metallic, and Deep Space Metallic, which is black.

The new fascias are a little sharper but nothing to write home about. The rear of both cars is relatively unaltered. On the Blackwing, there's a new carbon fiber package available which adds a new front lip if a customer wants a more aggressive look.

Gallery: Cadillac CT5-V and Blackwing Refresh

8 Photos

The interior is where bigger changes are happening. The small squarish infotainment display that the CT5 used to have has been replaced by a massive 33-inch screen, similar to units found in the Lyriq, Escalade, and other Cadillac models. The automakers hands-free highway driving system, Super Cruise, is also available on automatic CT5-Vs and Blackwings. Google built-in features like Maps and Assistant are also standard now.

On the performance end, an updated performance data recorder for the Blackwing is now available. The system can now offer driving tips, split times, and other impressive information at a variety of tracks an owner might take their vehicle to. It can even compare recorded laps side by side to show drivers opportunities for improving their times.

As previously mentioned, both cars' respective drivetrains are unchanged. The CT5-V gets a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 producing 360 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. It can only be mated to a 10-speed automatic. The Blackwing likewise keeps its 6.2-liter V8, which makes 668 hp and 659 lb-ft torque with help from a massive roots supercharger. A six-speed manual sticks around alongside the aforementioned 10-speed.

Ahead of a production start date of summer 2024, both cars are set to be unveiled to the public at the 24 Hours of Daytona, where Cadillac will be racing in the GTP class. The CT5-V Blackwing will be the pace car for the 24 hour race as well.