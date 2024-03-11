When Mercedes-Benz brings its next-generation van to America, it’ll reportedly wear the V-Class name. Unnamed Mercedes officials confirmed to WardsAuto that the model would drop the EQV nomenclature when it goes on sale in 2026.

Mercedes detailed its van plans in May 2023, announcing the VAN.EA architecture that’ll underpin new mid-size luxury vans in the US and elsewhere. According to this latest report, Mercedes will offer the van with single- and dual-motor setups in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations and two battery capacities.

Mercedes declined to comment on WardAuto's report when reached by Motor1, telling us it cannot discuss future product plans.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz VAN.EA Platform

7 Photos

Mercedes said last year the vans would have a targeted range of over 310 miles. Like most vans on the market, the company will offer it in a variety of wheelbases and seating configurations. The platform will also underpin larger cargo vans built for customizability.

Additionally, the platform will underpin mid- and full-size camper vans to entice buyers. It’ll compete with the ID. Buzz California Camper variant Volkswagen announced in 2021, set to reach dealerships sometime after 2025.

Mercedes previously offered the Metris in the US, but dismal sales killed the model at the end of 2023. Lackluster demand didn’t stunt the brand’s enthusiasm for offering vans in the US, though. Hopefully they'll be a bit more successful this time around.