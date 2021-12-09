Volkswagen announced today that it would expand its lineup of camper vans with the all-electric ID. California. It will be based on the ID. Buzz that enters production next year, but the camper variant won’t arrive until the second half of the decade. However, the VW Group supervisory board’s approval allows VW Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) to begin development.

The approval comes after VW saw increased demand for its camper vans over the last few months. VW recently introduced the Caddy California, which joined the larger California 6.1 already available. VW hopes to marry sustainable mobility with recreational and leisure activities, something many automakers are exploring as the industry transitions toward electric vehicles.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz spy photos with little camouflage

34 Photos

VW didn’t provide any more details about the ID. California, but it shouldn’t stray too far from what we get with the ID. Buzz. VW is keeping the Buzz’s powertrain details a secret, though there are hints that it could have a battery pack up to 111 kilowatt-hours with a maximum range of 342 miles (550 kilometers). We also know VW will offer the van in short-and long-wheelbase configurations, and spy shots and teasers have revealed much of its exterior design.

Yup We would hope the ID. California would ride on the longer wheelbase with the largest available battery pack, as both the camper and the ID. Buzz will ride on the same MEB platform. The ID. Buzz – and ID. California should also share components with the ID.3 and ID.4.

VW will build the ID. California at its Hanover plant, which VW Group announced would become a multi-brand manufacturing facility that will produce a new Bentley body and models from Audi’s Artemis project. “All in all, with the products now agreed, we are at full capacity for this decade,” said Bertina Murkovic, Chair of the Works Council at VWCV. We can’t wait to see what features and amenities VW packs into the ID. California.