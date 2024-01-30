Jeep is sharing some fresh details on its forthcoming electric SUV. The company on Tuesday shared the first official images of the electric SUV known simply as the Wagoneer S. We hope you like digital displays and touch-sensitive controls, because this thing has a lot of them.

We count four screens on the dash of the Wagoneer S, going by interior photos released by Jeep. There's the driver display screen that, in this configuration, isn't showing speed but a navigation route on highways near Detroit. In the center, there's an infotainment screen that's devoted to entertaining passengers. For reasons we don't understand, it's displaying old-school level meters while playing Nick Mulvey's Moment of Surrender. We also see touch settings for heated seats on the center screen.

Below that is a smaller screen that appears dedicated to creature comforts. Aside from controlling climate functions, we see massaging seat controls and defrost settings. There's also an option to turn the screen off, which means there could be some supplemental tactile controls for common-use items located elsewhere. But based on what we see between these two interior photos, operating the electric Wagoneer's systems will largely be a touch-sensitive affair. That includes the passenger display, which can apparently be used to watch movies or other entertainment activities not available to the driver.

There's much to assume at this point, as Jeep didn't provide any concrete details to accompany the new photos. We do know a few things, though. A 19-speaker McIntosh sound system will be offered in the "tech-focused interior." A dual-pane panoramic moonroof will be standard, and Jeep tells us it will have a specific Selec-Terrain system with various drive modes.

Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer S EV First Look

5 Photos

Likely of greater interest to buyers is the 600-horsepower drive system. A recent Jeep teaser revealed an estimated 0-60 mph time of approximately 3.5 seconds, which would place it firmly on our list of the fastest SUVs in the world. Details of the powertrain are unknown, aside from it using the STLA Large platform with standard 4xe-branded all-wheel drive.

The Jeep Wagoneer S is expected to go on sale in the fall. We should know more by then.