Earlier this month, Jeep unveiled the refreshed 2024 Jeep Gladiator, which bears a striking resemblance to the latest iteration of the JL Jeep Wrangler. While this update brings significant enhancements in safety features, capabilities, and technology, one notable absence has raised eyebrows – the absence of the much-anticipated 4xe powertrain option.

Instead, all 2024 Gladiator customers will receive the tried and true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Those who are eager to see the electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain will have to wait until at least 2025 before it is offered in the Jeep pickup truck.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Gladiator

117 Photos

During a recent press event, Jeep brand boss Jim Morrison confirmed that while the plug-in hybrid Gladiator 4xe wasn't part of the 2024 update, it remains in development. He pointed out that Jeep has been very vocal about its intentions to electrify the entire Jeep range by 2025. The 4xe powertrain will lead this effort, which makes a 4xe version of the Gladiator still a safe bet.

The forthcoming plug-in hybrid variant of the Gladiator is expected to garner significant attention due to its high torque figures, potentially filling the void left by the discontinued diesel engine. If the 2025 Jeep Gladiator 4xe adopts the same PHEV system currently found in the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models, it could offer as much as 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, exceeding the output of the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine.

Moreover, the 4xe powertrain's efficiency is expected to be a game-changer. The Wrangler 4xe, powered by a similar system, can travel up to 21 miles solely on electricity and has an EPA rating of 49 miles per gallon equivalent. That's a significantly higher number than the 3.6-liter Pentastar, which is rated at 17 mpg city, 22 highway, and 19 mpg combined.

The Jeep Gladiator occupies a unique niche in the midsize pickup truck market, standing apart from the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Tacoma. It is the sole truck in this segment that features a live front axle, removable doors, and the availability of 37-inch tires. In essence, the Gladiator caters to a lifestyle-oriented audience looking for a Jeep-based truck, while its counterparts target a broader customer base.