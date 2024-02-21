The Jeep Gladiator rolls into the 2024 model year with several updates. The automaker refreshed the truck’s design, tweaked the cabin, and added more airbags. While everything seems to be getting more expensive, the updated truck is actually $1,095 cheaper to start than the outgoing model.

The 2024 Gladiator Sport will serve as the entry-level offering, which starts at $39,790 (all prices include the $1,895 destination charge). The 2023 Sport started at $40,885. The Sport S is the next trim up, and it’s cheaper than its predecessor – $43,290 vs $46,375.

2024 Gladiator Trim 2024 Price (Incl. destination) 2023 Price (Incl. destination) Sport $39,790 $40,885 Sport S $43,290 $46,375 Willys $46,890 $48,925 Mojave $54,890 $53,735 Mojave X $64,890 N/A Rubicon $54,890 $53,735 Rubicon X $64,890 N/A

Jeep will offer the Gladiator in seven trims, rejiggering the mix by eliminating the mid-range Freedom and top-tier High Altitude from the lineup. The Willys returns for 2024, starting at $46,890. The truck will also be available in Mojave and Rubicon trims, which are also offered as the Mojave X and Rubicon X for $10,000 more, which are new for 2024.

The X variants give the pickup Nappa leather seats, a body-color hardtop, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, navigation, steel bumpers, and an integrated off-road camera. First- and second-row curtain airbags are now standard across the lineup.

The 2024 Gladiator wears a new seven-slot grille first introduced on the updated Wrangler. It’ll be available in nine exterior colors, with Anvil new for 2024. Jeep updated the cabin with a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard.

What hasn't been updated is the powertrain. The Gladiator continues to pack the brand’s 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, which can pair with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available at dealers now.