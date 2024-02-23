Bugatti included 21 images with its recent announcement about testing the bonkers track-only Bolide at Imola. They all look stunning, but the image above tells you all you need to know. The Bolide is absurdly fast, and with a gargantuan 1,826 horsepower on tap, it takes serious braking force to reel it in.

That stopping power comes from Brembo, specifically a "carbon-carbon" setup with eight-piston mono-block calipers in front and six-piston units at the back, each made from nickel-coated aluminum. All four clampers grip 15.3-inch carbon discs, though the front gets slightly thicker pads and rotors. There are also four pads at each wheel. When you add it all up, you get the largest carbon brake system ever created by Brembo.

The result, according to Bugatti, is brakes on par with technology used for LMDh and Formula 1 cars.

"Developing the brake system for the Bugatti Bolide was a unique and very exciting challenge for the Performance Division of Brembo, and we are proud of what we achieved,” said Brembo Chief Operating Officer Mario Almondo. “We had to re-engineer the entire system to cope with the incredible yet demanding characteristics and power of the car."

Bugatti recently took the Bolide to Imola – officially known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari – to conduct wet-weather testing. The notion of driving a 3,200-pound car capable of over 1,800 horsepower in the rain sounds like sheer madness, but Bugatti is nothing if not persistent in evaluating its extreme machine in all climates. First revealed in 2020, we've watched the Bolide wow spectators at snazzy car shows, race up the hill at Goodwood, and we even spied it without any body panels.

The last we heard, customer deliveries of the Bolide were to commence early this year, or right around now. Bugatti's latest announcement doesn't offer any insight as to exactly when owners will begin receiving their cars. It's not like thousands of people are waiting on it, though – only 40 will be made, each with a price tag of approximately $4 million.