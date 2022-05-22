Listen to this article

Even as a concept, the Bugatti Bolide already wowed the world with its outlandish looks and one-of-a-kind appeal. Beyond the X-mark headlights, the track-only hypercar isn't your ordinary French vehicle – and one that only a few people can really own.

The multi-million track toy has already gotten a green light for production, but customer vehicles won't arrive until 2024. The pre-production show car exists, though, and it has been spotted arriving at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza at Villa d'Este, happening from May 20 to 22.

Of course, omnipresent supercar spotter, TheTFJJ on YouTube, was the one who caught the hypercar and the up-close video is embedded atop this page.

The Bolide spotted is painted blue like the concept before, but the color doesn't really matter with this track monster as it looks zany no matter what livery it carries. For the first time, though, we heard the Bolide's straight pipes connected to the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine. The nature of its exhaust system allows for a different sounding Bugatti, differing from the Chiron the Bolide is based on.

With 1,577 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque coming from the bonkers setup, the Bolide has a weight-to-power ratio of 0.9 kilograms per horsepower.

Those numbers make the Bolide a scorching hot track star. Good thing Bugatti throws in a HANS (head and neck support) device with every purchase, along with "free" track days and an automatic fire extinguishing system.

Interested? Only 40 units of the Bolide will ever be made by the French automaker, each priced at €4 million apiece before taxes or around $4.2 million with the current exchange rates. It's an expensive track toy, we agree, but keep in mind that it's more affordable than the Centodieci or the one-off La Voiture Noire.