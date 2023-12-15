Alfa Romeo confirms the next-gen Giulia will remain a sedan, and Genesis launches bespoke program with two-tone paint.

This is AM Drive, Motor1's daily look at the news you need before you get in your car.

Alfa Romeo Will Keep The Sedan Alive

The rather obscure 2003 Kamal was Alfa Romeo's first SUV, but it never got the green light for production. It wasn't until 2016 when the Italian brand had an SUV of its own – the Stelvio. Then the Tonale came along in 2022, and next year, the Milano will downsize the recipe furthermore. That's not to say the company's future lineup will be all about high-riding models.

Speaking with Autocar, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said the next-generation Giulia will retain the sedan body style. To be sold strictly as an EV, the BMW 3 Series competitor from Milan will have an aero-focused shape. The company's boss claims that "when you speak about electrification, you speak about aero, and when you speak about aero, you speak about ‘Berlina’, or sedan."

That said, Imparato admitted the sedan "segment is suffering." Even so, the top brass doesn't want Alfa Romeo "to become an SUV brand, even if the world is switching to SUVs." Aside from cooking up a Giulia saloon, plans are in motion to revive the GTV and Duetto, but the firm's CEO refused to go into any details.

Genesis Launches "One Of One" Customization Program

Hyundai's luxury division held a special event in Dubai to introduce its "One of One” program under the “Distinctly Yours” banner. Genesis is the next premium brand to offer two-tone paints, including for a high-end GV80 special edition known as Twilight.

A press release has yet to be published but we do know Genesis also showed a two-tone G90 as well as an interesting G80 Performance. The latter appeared to have a meaner body kit with bulging fenders, an upgraded exhaust, and Recaro bucket seats. You can (briefly) check out these special cars and others in the video below.