33 meets C43 as Alfa Romeo's new mid-engined beautiful beast has been photographed alongside the Formula 1 racer driven this season by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. The single-seater is wearing a special livery as a nod to the road-going model by having a variety of gold accents to echo the color used for the supercar's wheels.

There's also "33 Stradale" lettering along with an updated Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) to celebrate 100 years since it made its debut. The time and place weren't randomly chosen as Alfa Romeo decided to showcase the new 33 Stradale in the exact same place where the original model debuted precisely 56 years ago. Yes, the iconic 33 Stradale premiered on August 31, 1967, at the famous Monza circuit in Italy. Why there? Nino Farina won the inaugural F1 season at Monza back in 1950, driving the Tipo 158 "Alfetta."

2024 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale at Monza

Alfa Romeo isn't showing off the new supercar in an attempt to lure in more buyers as all 33 cars were sold last year. The car featured at Monza is a prototype since production won't start until June 24, 2024. While the 33 Stradale seen here has the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine, those who have signed on the dotted line to buy one can have a fully electric version with a tri-motor setup making 750 hp or 130 hp more than the V6.

The 33 Stradale will go down in history as Alfa Romeo's final ICE-powered supercar, and to no one's surprise, most buyers have opted for the V6. It channels power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission developed by ZF, enabling a 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds before hitting a top speed of more than 200 mph.

The stunning machine was created in collaboration with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, following a similar partnership with another coachbuilder, Zagato, to create the two-seater Giulia SWB coupe.