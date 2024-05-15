Alfa Romeo has stopped taking orders for the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the United States but the dynamic duo soldiers on in Europe. Rubbing salt into the wound of Americans, the Quads are even getting a special edition with a rather interesting interior. The performance sedan and SUV come with a red carbon fiber weave throughout the cabin.

The limited-run models bear the "Super Sport" name to mark Alfa Romeo's first win at the 1928 Mille Miglia with the 6C 1500 Super Sport. For the first time since the four-leaf clover was introduced 101 years ago, the iconic logo has a black triangle rather than the usual white background. Both cars have an elegant Nero Vulcano metallic paint in the official images but the Giulia and Stelvio also come in a three-layer Rosso Etna. Alternatively, the sedan can be sprayed in Bianco Alfa.

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport

Go for the sports sedan and you can opt for a carbon fiber roof. Alfa Romeo fits the Giulia Quadrifoglio with 19-inch wheels whereas its SUV counterpart rides on larger 21-inch alloys. Both body styles come with black brake calipers and an Akrapovič exhaust system with carbon fiber finishers. The mirrors are also in carbon, much like the Giulia's front splitter.

The real highlight is inside where Alfa Romeo has applied red carbon fiber on the dashboard, center console, and door cards. The Italian brand mentions it has a 3D effect and compliments the red stitching on the seats. A closer look at the headrests reveals how many cars will be made–275 examples of the Giulia and another 175 units of the Stelvio. These won't be a Euro-only affair as the plan is to sell them globally, but not in North America.

Although Alfa is retiring the Quads from its US lineup with the last cars to be produced in June, it's only goodbye for now. In a post on LinkedIn, Head of North American Operations Larry Dominique said: "This is not the end of the story. I look forward to presenting the next chapter in the four-leaf clover’s journey."

What he meant by that is Alfa will launch fully electric Quadrifoglio models later this decade. The next Giulia confirmed for a 2026 release will use the same STLA Large underpinnings as the latest Dodge Charger. It apparently looks "the bomb," according to CEO Jean Philippe Imparato.