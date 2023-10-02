The original proposal for Euro 7 regulations sparked controversy in the automotive industry, with some companies saying they would have no other way but to discontinue certain models. Why? The higher manufacturing costs necessary to tweak the engines to comply with the stricter emissions standards would be reflected in the final price tag, making the cars too expensive. Some engines were facing extinction, but that's no longer the case.

Last week, European Union ministers agreed to significantly water down the European Commission proposal on Euro 7 vehicle emissions. Based on the new agreement, the test conditions and emissions limits for cars and vans won't be changing from Euro 6 to Euro 7 as the newer standard will only impact buses and heavy vehicles. For this reason, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says the V6 engine powering the Quadrifoglio models won't be retired.

Speaking with the British magazine Autocar, Alfa's head honcho was asked whether the Italian brand will be sticking with its twin-turbo 2.9-liter engine in the long run: "The answer is yes because I'm expecting the result of Euro 7 [proposals] this year. I would like something [compliant with] the [new] regulation to be interesting." As a refresher, the Euro 7 standard is expected to come into effect in July 2025.

Alfa is using this V6 not just in the range-topping Giulia and Stelvio models but also in the new 33 Stradale where the six-cylinder mill has been bored out to 3.0 liters. It's also found underneath the hood of the limited-run Giulia GTA and GTAm as well as the Giulia SWB Zagato. Jean-Philippe Imparato suggested other models could get the V6, although he refused to go into details.

A new supercar is already in the works and should be out around 2026. Much like the 33 Stradale, it'll have retro styling, with possible inspirations being the 1960 Giulietta SZ and 1970 Montreal. It's too soon to say whether it'll offer the choice between V6 and electric power as is the case with the 33 Stradale or the Stellantis brand intends to make it EV-only. Hopefully, the less tight Euro 7 standard will encourage Alfa Romeo to put the V6 in at least one more car.