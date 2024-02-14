We know that BMW is prepping the next-generation M5. It’ll offer a wagon variant that, until now, has only been rumored to be available in North America. BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec on Tuesday confirmed to The Car Guide the automaker will offer the new M5 Touring wagon in the United States. It’ll allegedly arrive in 2025 and sit alongside the new M5 sedan.

We reached out to BMW North America to confirm Dukec’s comments, but a spokesperson would tell us only that details about when and where the M5 Touring will be available “will follow at a later date.”

Gallery: BMW M5 Touring Spy Photos

16 Photos

BMW teased the high-powered hauler just before Christmas, hiding the long-roof design with colorful wrapping paper. Under the hood will be a new hybrid setup that will pack a punch. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and electric assist will allegedly make over 700 horsepower, falling somewhere between the output of the standard XM and the XM Label.

The automaker introduced the new 5 Series Touring earlier this month, giving us our first look at the fresh design for the body style. If we had to guess, the hotter M5 will likely stand out with its aggressive front fascia and quad tailpipes.

The M5 Touring's origins can be traced back to the M3 Touring's success. In an interview with Italian-language magazine Quattroruote, BMW board member Frank Weber said the long-roof M3 sold three times higher than expected, leading the company to develop a wagon version of the bigger M5. We suspect Audi's recent success with the RS6 Avant in North America also had something to do with the decision.

With the regular 5 Series sedan and wagon revealed, the M5 variants should break cover before the end of 2024 if BMW plans to launch them in America next year. Buyers should expect to pay over six figures for the new M5 offerings.