The Audi RS6 Avant Performance is nearly perfect. The 621-horsepower V8 super wagon has a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 3.3 seconds and room for five people with luggage. Now Audi is upping the ante with the ultra-quick GT model.

The Avant GT uses the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine as the Avant Performance, pushing out 621 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. But with some tweaking, the GT hits 60 mph in 3.2 seconds – one-tenth of a second quicker than the standard model. It takes the GT 11.5 seconds to reach 124 mph – 1.5 seconds quicker than the Performance – and the top speed is 190 mph.

More than just straight-line speed, though, the RS6 GT handles better thanks to a 10-millimeter ride height reduction via a manually adjustable coilover suspension. The GT also gets stiffer stabilizer bars, three-way electronically adjustable dampers, and an updated differential with more rear bias, as well as stickier Continental Sport Contact 7 tires.

Audi designers drew inspiration for the exterior design from the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. The iconic red, white, and black Audi racing livery and 22-inch wheels are essentially ripped from 90 Quattro. That look will be the only option for buyers in the US. Other markets will have a choice of paint options.

The RS6 Avant GT has a carbon fiber hood for the first time, with a partially or fully exposed option. A new fender design opens up the outlets behind the front wheels for better airflow while GT badges dot the exterior.

The interior is draped in black leather and Alcantara, with red quilted stitching on the seats. There are new sport bucket seats with carbon backing, and limited edition badging in the center console that tells you exactly how rare this wagon is. And it will be very rare.

Audi only plans to build 660 examples of the RS6 GT worldwide. Each of these vehicles will be partially hand-built, with the carbon hood, fenders, bumper, spoiler, suspension, and exterior wrap done by designers and engineers in Germany. Only 85 units are coming to the US, and only 7 to Canada.

There’s no official word on pricing yet for the US, but if you want one, you better get in line now.