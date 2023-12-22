With the holidays right around the corner, BMW M took to Instagram to release a teaser image of the new M5 Touring in front of the Christmas tree. The high-performance wagon has lost the regular camo we saw on prototypes testing at the Nürburgring in exchange for present wrapping paper and a big gold bow on that long roof. A festive video is also coming out today on YouTube.

The BMW M5 Touring is one of the rarest cars the M division has ever built. The E34 was assembled in only 891 units whereas the E61 was limited to 1,025 units. Both were pretty special as the former came at a time when sports wagons were a rarity while the latter had a V10 engine with Formula 1 DNA. The G99 won't be nearly as exclusive but it's also going to be an interesting car by portraying a V8 wagon in the age of downsizing and SUVs.

Unlike its predecessor, next year's M5 Touring has a good chance of making it to the United States, if reports are to be believed. It better make it to North America considering we didn't get the smaller M3 Touring. In addition, BMW M surely wants to lure customers that would otherwise buy an Audi RS6 Avant or a Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate.

The M5 Sedan (G90) together with its wagon counterpart will be the only 5 Series models to keep the V8 since the M550i is not coming back. Under the hood, BMW M is installing a twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine. However, the eight-cylinder mill won't be all alone since it's going to join forces with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid setup is estimated to push out a combined 700+ horsepower, more than the standard XM but less than the XM Label.

Considering BMW has yet to reveal the regular 5 Series Touring, the hot M variant is unlikely to debut anytime soon. The standard wagon will premiere early in 2024 together with the fully electric i5 (including i5 M60) whereas the M5 Touring is going to break cover later in the year.

Prepare to pay a not-so-small fortune since the speedy estate is going to cost well over $100,000. The previous-generation M5 Sedan started at $107,900 for the 2023 model year, and the new one is definitely going to be more expensive. Wagons tend to be pricier than the sedans they're based on, but even so, the M5 Touring should undercut the $159,000 XM. The XM Label starts at $185,000.