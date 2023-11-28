The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series debuted in May to considerable fanfare. Not quite as controversial in the styling department as the latest 7 Series or XM, it still garnered a touch of criticism for not launching with a V8 option. That's the domain for the highest-performing 5 Series trims, and there's certainly none higher than the M5.

As per BMW's modus operandi, we have to wait a spell between the 5 Series launch and the M5's arrival. We already have a good idea of looks and interior layout, as that won't differ significantly from the standard sedan. Under the hood is a different story, and though we're still missing some pieces from the new M5 puzzle, we have plenty of spy photos and leaked details to paint a pretty clear picture of what to expect when it finally debuts in 2024.

What Will It Look Like?

You've already seen the new 5 Series, which means you've seen 90 percent of the new M5. BMW loves to keep its middle-child super sedan on the subtle side, but there will be some key identifiers to set it apart from the pack. The biggest upgrade will be a more aggressive front fascia, packing larger corner vents and a lip on its chinny chin chin. A similarly subtle lip spoiler will grace the trunk, and of course there's a new rear fascia with quad exhaust outlets. Inside, expect to find the current 5 Series greenhouse upgraded with snazzy sport seats, racy trim, and M branding.

What's Under The Hood?

Here's the reason you clicked this article. Yes, the V8 will return for the range-topping 5 Series and it's bringing an electric friend along for the fun. We've seen countless camouflaged prototypes with electrified vehicle stickers on the sides, and all indications point to that powertrain coming from the BMW XM. That's a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 complemented with a single electric motor to generate 644 horsepower.

That's enough to make this the most powerful M5 of them all, but the XM Label uses a tweaked version of this setup to make 738 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque. We've heard the new M5 will actually land somewhere in the middle to become a 700-hp super sedan. That leaves room for a future M5 Competition to up the ante even further.

The hybrid powertrain will drive all four wheels through an eight-speed M-tuned automatic gearbox. We aren't able to confirm other details at this time such as brake sizes, but massive rotors seen on prototypes clearly point to significant improvements over the standard model. We've heard it could incorporate rear-wheel steering, and naturally, it will come with specific M driving modes to make the most of its enhanced suspension.

Will There Be An M5 Wagon?

Absolutely! We've seen several long-roof Bimmers wrapped in camouflage, and they aren't standard 5 Series models. These feature the same electrified vehicle stickers and aggressive front fascias spied on M5 sedan prototypes, so expect the same underhood punch. Quad exhaust pipes exit the rear, and to give the M5 Touring some added visuals, we see a healthy wing atop the rear hatch.

What Kind Of Driver Tech Will It Have?

The 2024 BMW 5 Series is already packed with technology, including BMW's latest iDrive 8.5 system. The interior layout features a large curved display incorporating driver and infotainment screens, and lest we forget, the new 5's Driving Assistant Professional lets drivers change lanes by merely looking at the corresponding side-view mirror. Expect additional settings to make the most of the M5's hybrid powertrain for better performance and efficiency.

Gallery: BMW M5 Spy Photos

11 Photos

When Does It Debut?

We expect the new BMW M5 to debut in the first half of 2024 as a 2025 model. Considering the numerous prototype sightings of the M5 Touring, it will likely debut at the same time. If the M5 Competition doesn't join these two for the party, it could arrive in 2025.

How Much Will It Cost?

You better start pinching pennies. BMW hasn't made any official announcement regarding the 2025 M5's sticker price, but the outgoing model started around $110,000. Given the significant performance boost with its hybrid powertrain, seeing that starting figure rise to $120,000 isn't out of the question.