Basically confirming the reports from last week about the delayed development of the Quattroporte Folgore, Maserati has shined more light on its EV strategy. It is now official that the electric version of the sedan is planned for release in 2028, but a few other battery-powered products should arrive before that.

The first to be launched will be the GranCabrio Folgore, which is scheduled to be unveiled later this year, closely following the release of its internal combustion engine counterpart. The company's commitment to the electrification journey extends well beyond 2024 with a zero-emissions version of the MC20 due in 2025. A large electric SUV - likely a BEV version of the Levante - is coming next in 2027, before the Quattroporte Folgore hits the market in 2028. Maserati describes all these models as 100 percent designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy.

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV Spy Photos

13 Photos

"Driven by our Modena heart, we are going full throttle to lead change on electrification, with two of our iconic models already available for purchase in their 100 percent electric versions, and another on the way this year," Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, comments. "We will offer our preferred customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing the boundaries of driving pleasure to a new era."

The two electric products Grasso is referring to are the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore, both of which are already on sale in the European Union. Maserati, under the Stellantis umbrella, became the first Italian luxury brand to focus on developing and producing all-electric vehicles. The Italian firm has also been participating in Formula E since 2023.

The automaker’s electrification initiative is part of the larger Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan unveiled on March 1, 2022. The strategy positions the luxury brand as a fully-fledged segment within the organization matrix, ensuring that all new models from the marque will feature electric powertrains.

Not everything looks bright for Maserati, though. Stellantis will reportedly temporarily lay off 1,000 production workers at the firm's Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy, from February 12 to March 3. This is the plant where Maserati produces the Quattroporte and other models.