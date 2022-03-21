Grecale fatigue? It's totally understandable given the sheer number of teasers and spy shots we've been sharing in the past few months. Maserati will finally unveil the sub-Levante model tomorrow, March 22, but only the versions equipped with combustion engines. If you're more interested in seeing the electric model, the company with the trident logo has said it'll arrive in 2023.

As with all Modena's EVs going forward, the ICE-less Grecale will carry the "Folgore" prefix to signal it's part of a separate zero-emissions lineup. That will also include the GranTurismo teased last week and captured here in a few of the attached spy shots. The dynamic electric duo with "Lightning" in its name was seen in northern Europe during winter testing. As you can see, the EVs had a different camo wrap compared to the blue livery of Maserati's gasoline-fueled prototypes.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati Folgore Grecale spy photos

Even though it's fully covered, you can easily tell the silent Grecale won't ride on a dedicated EV platform. How? Because it has virtually the same shape as its gasoline counterpart. Although parent company Stellantis is working on several bespoke architectures for electric cars, the Folgore-branded crossover will use an adaptation of the Giorgio platform shared with the ICE model and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

According to a report published by Automotive News Europe a little over a month ago, the $1-billion architecture introduced with the Giulia sedan in 2015 is being "heavily re-engineered" by Maserati. It's said to support 800-volt tech to significantly reduce charging times. Details about how much power it will offer are unclear, but logic tells us it should have quite the punch since the GranTurismo is going to offer 1,200 horsepower.

Of course, the Folgore Grecale is highly unlikely to match that. However, being a crossover, it should have all-wheel drive, which consequently means it'll carry two electric motors. There's more to the story than absolute horsepower since e-motors have heaps of torque delivered almost instantly.

Beyond the Grecale and GranTurismo, the Folgore portfolio will grow to include EV versions of the MC20 supercar as well as the next-generation Quattroporte and Levante models. All Maserati models will offer an electric variant by 2025, and just five years later, the ol' combustion engine will be no more. There's no word about what will happen with the smaller Ghibli sedan, so don't be too surprised if it won't be renewed.