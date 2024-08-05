Maserati, like most automakers, is getting ready for the future. New platforms, powertrains, and models are coming, so it's time to say goodbye to the current lineup. The Italian brand discontinued the V-8-powered Ghibli and Levante last year, and now it’s the Quattroporte’s turn to exit the stage along with the brand’s 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged engine.

The Maserati Quattroporte Grand Finale is the final example of the model featuring the brand’s last V-8 engine. The automaker tapped its Fuoriserie customization program to add some specialness to the car, decking it out in Blu Nobile paint with a carbon-fiber body kit finished in the same hue, along with brushed aluminum brake calipers.

Inside, the Quattroporte features burl accents in the steering wheel, black leather A-pillars, tan door panels, and burl door accents. The headrests have an embroidered trident logo, and occupants have to step over door sills that display Quattroporte Grand Finale. There's also a special Grand Finale badge on the central tunnel.

Under the hood is the brand’s 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine making 572 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Maserati capped off the engine’s production with a special cover signed by the Fuoriserie team and the engineers who worked on the car.

The sixth-generation Quattroporte has been on sale since the 2014 model year, so it’s long overdue for its departure. But it won’t be gone for long. A next-generation version is in development, but it’ll be smaller than the current model and be about the same size as the outgoing Ghibli—and we doubt it’ll have a new V-8.

Maserati delivered the final Quattroporte to its unnamed American owner alongside a custom MC20, representing the brand’s future with its Nettuno V-6 engine.