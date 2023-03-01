Listen to this article

The new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore can't wait to debut. It's already peeling off camouflage wrap on its own, as seen in this fresh set of spy images showing a prototype testing in cold weather.

There's certainly no mistaking what this car is. Unlike other brands, Maserati makes no attempt to hide its large Trident in the middle of the grille. We saw the same thing recently with another GranCabrio prototype caught on camera, though it offers internal-combustion power behind its badge. While the vehicle seen here does have a grille that looks traditional, take note of the corner vents on the front fascia. They are completely blocked off, and there's a similar story at the rear with exhaust vents. Instead of finding openings for finishers to extend, the GranCabrio's backside is smooth on the ends.

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV Spy Photos

13 Photos

Sticking to the rear, look just below the left taillight. That's another indication this is the Folgore with electric power, as that's the charging point. It's located in the same spot as the GranTurismo Folgore, and that almost certainly means the styling cues hidden on this prototype will be either very close to the already-revealed hard top – if not identical.

Of course, the main difference with the GranCabrio will be the folding roof, which is a soft top as opposed to a retractable hard top. That means differences will exist between the body styles, notably at the rear with tweaked quarter panels and a different decklid. We've yet to have a good look inside the GranCabrio to see how spacing differs with the convertible roof, but there's no reason to believe the cabin will be significantly different at the front. In the electric GranTurismo Folgore, we see a bevy of touchscreens stacked in the middle of the dash, reaching down to the center console. The driver has a digital display, too.

As far as power is concerned, the hard top GranTurismo Folgore features three motors – two at the back and one at the front – for a combined output of 751 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque. Our colleagues at InsideEVs report that this layout will offer 745 hp in the GranCabrio.

Expect a full debut coming later this year as a 2024 model.