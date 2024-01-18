Stellantis' premium brand, Maserati, is encountering obstacles in its journey toward an all-electric lineup as it announces a halt in the development of its Quattroporte Folgore battery-powered large sedan. The official explanation for the decision claims that the brand is concerned about the new car's performance but there might be other more worrying factors behind the curtains.

More precisely, sources in Italian media suggest that Stellantis is currently working on the business case for the flagship electric vehicle. As part of cost-cutting measures, the automaker has reportedly requested suppliers to reduce parts prices by 6 percent, following a similar reduction request in 2023.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

9 Photos

This setback marks the third delay in Maserati's electric vehicle lineup, following the postponed launches of the battery-electric versions of the GranTurismo coupe and Grecale midsize SUV. The latter was originally expected in 2023 but is now scheduled for release later this year. A zero-emissions version of the GranCabrio is also currently under development for a planned release in 2024. The GranTurismo Folgore is now finally on sale and deliveries are underway.

Another part of the Dare Forward 2030 plan for full electrification includes the Levante. By the middle of the decade, the SUV should also receive a fully electric version completing the brand’s initial EV range. According to early details, the Levante Folgore is expected to be powered by a less powerful iteration of the GranTurismo Folgore’s three-motor setup.

The company's production challenges extend beyond the development delays, though. Stellantis will reportedly temporarily lay off 1,000 Maserati production workers at the Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy, from February 12 to March 3. This facility produces the Quattroporte and other models like the Levante large SUV and GranTurismo large coupe.