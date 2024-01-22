The Ford GT holds a special place in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts. Born out of the desire to conquer the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s, the original GT40 made history by securing four consecutive wins from 1966 to 1969. Fast forward to the 21st century, and Ford revived the iconic nameplate with not one but two new stunning GTs, both paying homage to Ford's racing legacy.

In a rare showdown, all three GTs line up for a direct drag race in a new video from Carwow. It starts with the legendary GT40, the forefather of the modern GT lineage. Equipped with a 4.7-liter naturally-aspirated V8, this classic beauty generates 310 horsepower, delivered exclusively to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Back in the day, this marvel of engineering had a price tag of $18,500. Now it costs more than $2 million.

Next up is the Mk2, a continuation of the GT legacy introduced in 2005. Under the hood lies a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, pushing out a formidable 560 horsepower. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the GT Mk2 ensures the driver is fully engaged in the performance. This car represents the bridge between the classic GT40 and the most modern interpretation, which is the Ford GT from 2017.

Powering this beast is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, unleashing a staggering 650 horsepower. Unlike its manual predecessors, the latest GT comes equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, delivering lightning-fast shifts. Initially priced at around $450,000, the current market value has soared close to $1 million, reflecting its desirability and limited production numbers.

You don’t have to be a car guru to see there are major differences in the performance of the three supercars. But how much quicker the latest GT is compared to its two predecessors? With a quarter-mile time of 11 seconds flat, it is a whole second faster than the second-generation supercar and 2.9 seconds faster than the original GT40. Not too bad for a car that’s 57 years old and in mostly original condition, right?