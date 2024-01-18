Hyundai is making the N Vision 74 for kids in South Korea, while adults in Europe can now get the Bayon facelift.

Hyundai N Vision 74 RC Goes On Sale

Hyundai N Vision 74 RC

At long last, Hyundai is making the N Vision 74. Before you get too excited, it's not the actual car but rather a remote-controlled toy with a nifty pistol-shaped controller. Built on a 1:10 scale, the RC car is currently available only in South Korea, but it will be introduced in other markets soon. At home, it costs 498,000 won, or about $372 at current exchange rates.

The official Hyundai Collection website in South Korea allows you to order as many as 100 units with a single purchase. If you’re wondering about the size, the N Vision 74 RC is 18.1 inches (460 millimeters) long, 7.3 inches (185 mm) wide, and 4.9 inches (125 mm) tall. Manufactured in China with a polycarbonate body and an ABS chassis, the toy is recommended for individuals over 14.

In case you're curious how the pistol-shaped controller works, we've included a diagram in the gallery. It's an off-the-shelf product, the CTX-2000, with a throttle trigger and a built-in steering wheel.

As for the real deal, rumors persist Hyundai is making the N Vision 74 by assembling 70 road cars and 30 track-only vehicles for racing in Europe and North America. It's said to make over 800 horsepower from a dual-motor hydrogen setup. Korean-language news agency ETNews reported late last year production is scheduled to commence in 2026.

2024 Hyundai Bayon Launched In Europe

2024 Hyundai Bayon

The Venue serves as Hyundai's smallest crossover in the United States, but in Europe, the company offers a different model known as the Bayon. Although it's been around for less than three years, Hyundai is in a rush to give it a small facelift. Based on the i20 supermini, the subcompact crossover now features a front light bar positioned above the redesigned grille.

Both bumpers have been modified, and Hyundai is introducing freshly designed 16- and 17-inch wheels along with new paint choices. The Ford Puma competitor can be equipped with a pair of 10.25-inch displays, a wireless charger, LED interior lighting, and a pair of USB-C ports, along with a USB-A port for older devices. Customers also have the option to add an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer.