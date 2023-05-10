The Hyundai i20 receives an update to look more like the latest offerings from the brand. The changes include a sharper look at the front and a redesigned rear bumper.

The i20 comes in three new colors: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl. Inside, there's now a Lucid Lime interior color package that gives the cabin a brighter look. The interior also gains a vertical line on the seats and embossed horizontal elements.

The upgraded cabin is available with an optional 10.25-inch instrument cluster display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The setup supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a wireless charging pad, and a Bose stereo is available. Hyundai also replaces the lightbulbs with LEDs that have multi-colored illumination.

Hyundai also expands its Smart Sense safety suite by making the forward collision avoidance assist include cyclist identification. The system adds lane following assist, too. As options, a buyer can add tech like rear cross-traffic collision assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, and smart cruise control.

The i20 is available with a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that's available with 99 horsepower or 118 hp. It has a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. The powerplant is available with either a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual.

The i20 will go into production in the third quarter of 2023 in Izmit, Turkey. Hyundai says additional variants of the model are also coming. There's no indication that any of them are coming to the United States.

Hyundai is quite busy with vehicle development right now. For example, a recent report suggests that the N Vision 74 concept could go into production as a retro-tinged sporty model.

In addition, Hyundai plans to premiere the Ioniq 5 N at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. It reportedly has an all-wheel-drive system that might match the Kia EV6 GT's 576 horsepower. An N Sound Plus pumps fake noise into the cabin.