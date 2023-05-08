It was back in mid-July 2022 when Hyundai unveiled its very own DeLorean by introducing the N Vision 74 as a homage to the Pony Coupe. Much like the DMC-12, the 1974 concept presented at the Turin Motor Show in Italy was styled by the incredibly talented Giorgetto Giugiaro. Fast forward to 2023, it looks as though the South Korean brand intends to put its spiritual successor into production, with an announcement to be made later this month.

According to a report published by the Korean publication Money Today, Hyundai will organize a "Pony Day" at its design studio in Seoul on May 27. It will not only reveal plans to build the car but also show it in its final guise, presumably less radical than last year's striking concept. Take the reveal date provided by MT with the proverbial pinch of salt as the publication doesn't mention from where it received the information, only referring to undisclosed industry sources.

Hyundai N Vision 74

24 Photos

If true – what will power it? The N Vision 74 was an intricate hybrid that did away with a combustion engine. Instead, it used an unusual combination between a hydrogen fuel cell and battery power. It had a pair of rear-mounted motors making a combined 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. With a fully charged 62.4-kWh battery and only 4.2 kilograms of hydrogen, the concept covered more than 373 miles (600 kilometers).

The hugely appealing concept promised to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in four seconds and hit over 155 mph (250 km/h). When the N Vision 74 was revealed, Hyundai said its engineers were looking into adding a front motor for even more power and better performance.

We're fairly certain enthusiasts would rather have a good ol' combustion engine for the long-rumored dedicated N model. The G90's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with an electric supercharger would be a good candidate. In the fullsize luxury sedan, it's good for 409 hp (305 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). Other models get the smaller twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 with 365 hp (272 kW) and 375 lb-ft (510 Nm).

We'll remind you the N division is gearing up to introduce the first electric model as the Ioniq 5 N will attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 13-16).