Alpine had all-time high sales in 2023 when Renault and Dacia brands part of the same group posted strong sales.

This is AM Drive, Motor1's daily look at the news you need before you get in your car.

Alpine Sold 4,328 Cars Last Year

The Renault Group's performance arm, Alpine, enjoyed double-digit growth in 2023 as demand increased for the third consecutive year. Deliveries surged by 22.1 percent compared to 2022, reaching 4,328 units. The A110, the company's sole model, emerged as the most popular two-seater sports coupe in Europe, especially in Germany where sales increased by 34 percent, as well as in Belgium (+32 percent) and at home in France (+26 percent).

2024 Alpine A110 R Turini

7 Photos

Alpine has 146 dealers worldwide and will open a new showroom in Turkey in the first half of 2024. The specialty marque already has enough orders to keep busy for the next seven months, with demand fueled by the launch of the A110 R Turini late last year. In the latter part of 2024, the niche sports car brand will join the electric bandwagon with the A290, essentially a hot hatch version of the reborn Renault 5 supermini.

Spy shots have revealed a hotter A110 in the pipeline after Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon was spotted testing an extreme prototype at the Nürburgring. If planned, the hardcore derivative will slot above the A110 R and reportedly complete a lap of the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 18.77 seconds.

Renault Group Will Launch Several Models In 2024

Dacia Bigster concept

17 Photos

After selling 1,548,748 vehicles in 2023, a 9.4 percent increase from the previous year, the core Renault brand is gearing up for a busy 2024. This year, the much-anticipated R5 electric hatch is set to launch, along with the already revealed Scenic E-Tech. Additionally, two hybrids, including the Rafale E-Tech, are in the pipeline, along with the new Master featuring both combustion engines and electric powertrains. Beyond Europe, the Kardian small crossover is making its way to South America, while South Korea is set to receive a new Renault Korea Motors vehicle.

As for the low-cost Dacia division, the Romanian marque had an excellent 2023, selling 562,890 cars in Europe and posting a 17.4 percent growth. 2024 is shaping up to be a great year as well, thanks to the launch of the new Duster in March and an updated Spring electric hatchback in the summer. Near the end of the year, the larger Bigster SUV, positioned above the Duster, will be unveiled as a production version of the namesake concept pictured here.