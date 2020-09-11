The unveiling of the Maserati MC20 at the Modena circuit was the opening event of a new era for the Italian brand. The company is planning an ambitious rejuvenation of its lineup. Anyone afraid that the merger of FCA and PSA into Stellantis might make Maserati marginalized within the huge automaker can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Modenese company gives the impression of becoming more independent while also exploiting the many synergies within FCA. Maserati is making full use of its Italian resources and know-how. As one of the first acts in the brand's renaissance, it has the Nettuno V6 engine for the MC20. This is just the beginning of an industrial plan that includes as many as 16 launches, including 13 entirely new models and 3 refreshes between now and 2024.

First The Grecale, Then New Grand Tourers.

2020 2021 2022 2023 Sedan Ghibli and Quattroporte Refresh New Quattroporte Ghibli Hybrid Quattroporte EV Coupe Or Convertible MC20 New GranTurismo New GranCabrio GranTurismo EV GranCabrio EV MC20 Spider MC20 EV Crossover Grecale Grecale EV New Levante Levante Hybrid Levante EV

The renewal of the range began this year with the restyling of Ghibli, including the introduction of a hybrid variant. The company also introduced the V8-powered Trofeo models, confirming the brand's desire not to neglect tradition and performance. Looking into the near future, a refresh is on the way for the Quattroporte.

In 2021, Maserati will put a major focus on crossovers. The Grecale will give the brand a smaller offering in the segment. There will also be a hybrid version of the Levante.

Then, a massive product offensive will take place in 2022. Maserati will get its first fully electric models with the debut of the Grecale and MC20 EVs. The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio will also arrive offering both combustion engines and electric powertrains.

In 2023, the top of the range will get an overhaul with the arrival of the new Quattroporte and Levante. These two will also be available with combustion and EV power.

Gallery: Maserati, the road map of the trident

The Future Is Electric

Maserati calls its electric drivetrain Folgore, which is Italian for "lightning." It consists of a three-motor layout. One powers the front axle. The two at the rear have individual management of power and torque for each wheel to achieve active torque vectoring functionality.

The system runs on an 800-volt system that uses a new generation of inverters with silicon-carbide (SiC) components. This is a similar solution as the hybrid and electric tech used in Formula 1 and Formula E.

High-frequency switches let the SiC inverters improve the vehicle's performance and range. The 800-volt electric system is also capable of handling high power recharges up to 300 kW.

Changes For The Modena Headquarters And The Factory

The brand's rejuvenation is not just about new product. The historic headquarters of Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena gets a renovated factory for building the MC20. The building also houses the Maserati Engine Lab, a technological research center applied to powertrain development whose first work is the Nettuno engine. For the last 80 years, the plant has churned out something like 90,000 road cars and over 400 racing cars.

Past And Present: The Classic And Fuoriserie Programs

Maserati wants to have a close relationship with its customers, following the example of other high-end brands. The automaker is creating a new Classic department that takes care of all the operations related to historical models, including documentation and restoration.

Maserati created the Fuoriserie program for a similar purpose of offering customers more opportunities to customize their cars. There will be three levels of personalization, depending on what a buyer desires. These clients will be able to specify the colors, upholstery, finishes, and specific accessories to create their ideal Maserati.