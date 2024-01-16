Ram just introduced its first fully electric production model, the ProMaster EV van. Available to order now, it arrives to give commercial customers a compelling zero-emissions option for their day-to-day workflow.

The ProMaster EV will launch with two trims. The Delivery features a roll-up, anodized aluminum rear panel and can carry up to 2,030 pounds of payload. The Cargo version joins the lineup later, with more conventionally hinged doors at the back and a max payload capacity of up to 3,020 pounds.

Gallery: 2024 Ram ProMaster EV

23 Photos

Both ProMaster EV variants have a single electric motor making 268 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque for driving the front wheels. The 110-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an estimated 162 miles of city-driving range, according to Ram.

The company will offer the ProMaster EV with Level 3 DC fast-charging capacities of 50 kilowatts, 85 kW, 125 kW, and 150 kW. The company will also sell a Level 2 wall box providing 11 kW.

The ProMaster EV rides on a 159-inch wheelbase, and buyers can select either 12- or 13.5-feet-long cargo lengths. The interior width is 75.6 inches. There are 77-inch and 86-inch available roof heights. The maximum load volume is 524 cubic feet.

The best way to put these figures into perspective is to compare them to the Ford E-Transit and Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, the closest competitors available in the US. Models like the Brightdrop Zevo and Rivian Commercial Van are still mainly for fleets rather than individual customers.

Specification Ram ProMaster EV Ford E-Transit Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Max Motor Output 268 HP / 302 LB-FT 266 HP / 317 LB-FT 201 HP / 295 LB-FT Battery Capacity 110 KWH 68 KWH 113 KWH Max Estimated Range 162 Miles (In The City) 126 Miles 200 Miles (Est.) Max Payload 3,020 LBS 3,880 LBS 2,624 LBS Max Cargo Volume 524 Cubic Feet 487.3 Cubic Feet 488 Cubic Feet

Based on these numbers, the ProMaster EV appears competitive against the E-Transit and eSprinter. We can't know for sure which one is actually the best without experiencing them in the real world, though.

Despite its utilitarian nature, Ram is loading the ProMaster Delivery with plenty of standard features and optional amenities. There's tech like front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, crosswind assist, drowsiness detection, and automatic high beams for additional safety. The even an available Active Driving Assist system adds Level 2 automated driving capability.

Drivers get a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Customers can also get a digital rearview mirror and 360-degree camera system.

The Ram ProMaster EV Delivery starts at $77,995 and is eligible for a $7,500 tax credit. Deliveries begin in the first half of 2024. For comparison, the least expensive E-Transit is $51,890 after the $1,895 destination charge, and the eSprinter starts at $74,181.