We caught a fully camouflaged prototype of the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter (T7) about a month ago and now, we have the first official details about the microbus. The German automaker has released the first teaser images with the model and has confirmed it will be unveiled in full in the spring of next year. That's nearly all VW is ready to share for now but we already know quite a great deal about the commercial vehicle.

From the few available images, we can see the new Transporter will look a lot like the new Multivan, which was unveiled in 2021 as Volkswagen’s passenger van based on its own MQB platform. While the two models may share design ideas, they will be vastly different underneath the skin as the larger Transporter will ride on a platform sourced from Ford. To a large extent, the commercial van will be a rebadged and slightly redesigned version of the new Transit Custom.

Volkswagen promises it will have “the right” Transporter for everyone, which is likely a reference to its comprehensive powertrain range. As a reminder, the Transit Custom can be had with a diesel engine where the output varies from 109 horsepower (81 kilowatts) to 168 hp (125 kW). There’s also a bus with a plug, which has a 2.5-liter gas engine running on the Atkinson cycle, supported by an electric motor and an 11.8-kWh battery. That lineup will likely be mirrored in the T7.

For those looking for a fully electric version, Volkswagen will likely install the powertrain of the E-Transit Custom. It has a single-motor layout with a peak output of 135 hp (100 kW) or 217 hp (160 kW). A 74-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides the electric energy, which is enough for a WLTP-certified range of up to 236 miles (380 kilometers) on a single charge.

With the launch of the T7, Volkswagen will have its bus lineup completed. When it goes on sale next year, it will join the Multivan - a family-oriented van - and the ID. Buzz. A passenger version of the new Transporter will be sold under the Caravelle moniker.