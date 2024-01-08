Riding in a Rolls-Royce gives off an undeniable air of wealth and luxury, and more people than ever before apparently want to give off that vibe. The brand reported its best sales ever in 2023, delivering 6,032 vehicles during the year. This narrowly beat the 6,021 deliveries in 2022.

Unlike many other automakers, Rolls-Royce does not break out sales numbers by model. The company said only that the Cullinan SUV was its best-selling vehicle in 2023, just like last year. The Ghost was in second place.

The United States was Rolls-Royce's largest market in the world in 2023, with China following behind in second place. The luxury automaker also tallied record sales in Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Part of the reason many folks buy a Rolls-Royce is to feel special. Every buyer this year took advantage of the company's Bespoke personalization program that lets customers tailor the machines to their personal style, according to the company.

Some folks went really wild with the customization. The Phantom Syntopia featured a hidden scent-release mechanism in the headrests. The Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow had a headliner with an embroidered scene of the moon's surface surrounded by 1,183 twinkling fiber-optic stars. The Pearl Cullinan's unique decoration included a cabin with 1,351 pieces of inlaid mother of pearl. Those are just a few examples.

Rolls-Royce had a few shakeups in its lineup last year. The company discontinued the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible in 2023. It also added the Spectre EV to the lineup and delivered the first example to a customer in the fall. The company has already racked up enough orders to keep production of the electric model going into 2025.

Spy shots from late last year suggest an updated Cullinan is on the horizon. It appears that the revisions are minor and are mostly limited to small tweaks to the nose, though we won't know for sure what's set to change until Rolls-Royce tells us more later in the year.

The company is also looking to expand its factory in the future. The new construction is on a parcel of land that borders the existing production site near the Goodwood Estate. According to Rolls-Royce, "The new extension will be highly sustainable, and largely invisible at ground level beyond the site." We're all for it. The figure the more Rolls-Royces in the world, the better.