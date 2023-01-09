Listen to this article

The global automotive market is facing many problems these days but there are automakers that still manage to improve their sales results. Rolls-Royce was one of the unexpected winners last year registering record-high sales around the world. In fact, 2022 was the first year in the manufacturer’s entire 118-year history in which it delivered more than 6,000 vehicles in a single 12-month period.

With a total of 6,021 sales in 50 countries around the globe last year, Rolls-Royce enjoyed yet another year of record sales. The Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, as well as the United States, saw the highest year-over-year sales growth from all regions. The Americas, in turn, remained the largest single region for the British brand, while China’s importance grew as the country is now the second-largest Rolls-Royce market. The Goodwood-based company also saw record sales in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Gallery: 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre

Even more importantly, Rolls-Royce enjoyed growing demand for its Bespoke commissions resulting in customers paying an average of more than $500,000 for their new Rolls-Royce. The Middle East was the brand’s leading region for Bespoke products.

“2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Not only did we reveal Rolls‑Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio. But as a true House of Luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer,” Torsten Muller-Otvos, Rolls-Royce’s CEO, comments.

Speaking of the brand’s portfolio, the Cullinan kept its position as the brand’s best-selling model, followed by the Ghost, which was its best-seller in the Asia-Pacific region. The automaker also proudly says demand for the Spectre, its first fully electric production model, currently exceeds its expectations but there’s no detailed information regarding the number of reservations made so far. The first customer deliveries of the ultra-luxury EV are scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.