The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow Private Collection takes inspiration from the Kármán Line, which is the point above Earth's surface where outer space begins. The luxury automaker is producing just 62 examples, and clients already have reservations for them all.

At the Kármán Line, Earth's blue sky mixes with the blackness of space. This Cullinan uses this phenomenon as inspiration by painting the SUV the custom shade Stardust Blue and fitting black trim. The grille has a satin finish. The wheels receive a translucent lacquer.

The special edition also gets a unique version of the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. It's 3d-printed titanium with blue-tinted lacquer on top. The company etches the Black Badge infinity logo and Blue Shadow name on the base. The craftspeople inlay this section in the shade Charles Blue.

Inside, the dashboard and door panels transition from black to blue to white from the bottom to the top. Rolls-Royce uses five shades of paint with six layers to create this effect. A clear coat on top mixes blue and clear glass particles.

A special version of the brand's Starlight Headliner is another eye-catching element of this Cullinan. It depicts the moon complete with craters, and there are five colors of thread to create a textured appearance. The design requires 250,000 separate stitches and two days to complete. There are 799 white LEDs and 384 in blue.

The seats also receive out-of-this-world details. Perforations in the leather create a pattern that takes inspiration from the view of Earth from space. Each chair has over 75,000 small holes, which a craftsperson creates by hand. The tables in the back have a Piano Black veneer with a glass sparkle finish and inlaid aluminum.

A unique clock is on the dashboard. It has light blue anodized sections and a Blue Shadow engraving.

The Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow comes with a variety of luxury accessories. A car cover has a similar pattern as what's on the seats. A luggage set matches the SUV's body color. Buyers can commission a matching 1:8 scale model of the special vehicle with fully functioning interior and exterior lighting.