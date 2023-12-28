The Porsche 911 GT3 and Cayman GT4 RS share the same engine. The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six makes more power in the bigger GT3, though, thanks to a more free-flowing exhaust. But more isn’t always better, as a new drag racing video between the two cars

Porsche’s 4.0-liter engine cranks out 510 horsepower and 346 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque in the GT3. It makes a bit less power in the Cayman, delivering 500 hp and 331 lb-ft (450 Newton-meters) of twist. Both cars power their rear wheels through seven-speed dual-clutch transmisison. The Cayman is also lighter than its bigger sibling, weighing in at 3119 lbs (1,415 kilograms). The 911 is 99 lbs (20 kgs) heavier.

The Cayman was quicker off the line than the 911 in the first two of three drag races, enough to take two close wins. It completed the quarter-mile race in 11.3 seconds, while the GT3 needed 11.5. The 911 was slower off the line in both bouts, which likely hindered its chances of winning. The third race

However, eliminating the launch didn’t help the GT3, which lost both rolling races. The first one, with the cars in their comfiest settings, was virtually a tie, but the Cayman clearly gapped the 911 in the second outing. The only thing the 911 outshined the Cayman in was the brake test, stopping in a shorter distance.

The story shifts when you compare the two cars on a proper road course. On the Nurburgring, the Cayman was only 4.6 seconds slower than 911. Porsche claimed with the launch of the GT4 that it needed 7 minutes and 4.5 seconds to lap the 12.944-mile track. The GT3 did it in 6 minutes and 59.9 seconds. So while the GT4 RS might be quicker in a straight line, when it comes to corners, the GT3 is still king.