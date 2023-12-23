BMW offers many go-fast models, and picking the right one isn’t easy. If you’re only concerned with racing in a straight line, this new drag race video from Carwow could help you decide if the BMW M3 Touring or the BMW M8 Competition suits your needs.

The M8’s spec sheet should frighten the wagon. It has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 pumping out 625 horsepower and 553 pounds-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the M3 has the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood, making "just" 510 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of twist.

But the M3 has two advantages – its weight and a wet track. It tips the scales at 4,111 pounds (1,865 kilograms), which is about 518 lbs (235 kg) less than the convertible. Both have all-wheel-drive systems and eight-speed automatic gearboxes.

The wet conditions didn't help the M8 in the drag races, with the convertible struggling to hook up on every launch. Switching sides helped the M8 with traction, but the wagon was still quicker. In two back-to-back drags, the M3 completed the quarter-mile jaunt in 12.0 and 12.2 seconds compared to the M8’s 12.4- and 12.5-second finishes.

The M8 shined during the rolling races, though, beating the M3 Touring. Considering grip wasn't really an issue in this instance, this result aligns with what'd we'd expect given the power differences.

The M3 and M8 pack plenty of punch, and it’s up to you to decide which fits your needs. The M8 is pricier, with an emphasis on design. No wagon needs as much power as the M3, but it’s a package that offers practicality and fun.