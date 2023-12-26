Toyota launched the all-new Tacoma back in May, giving the truck several much-needed updates to its styling, technology, and powertrains. The automaker jettisoned the V6 for four-cylinder power, and a new video pits the pickup against the recently refreshed Chevrolet Colorado in a drag race to see which is quickest.

The Tacoma features the truck’s new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It’s down on power compared to the Colorado Trail Boss, making 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque compared to the Chevy’s 310 hp and 430 lb-ft with the high-output tune.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Tacoma

132 Photos

The Colorado turbo-four's extra power is on full display during the drag race. The Chevy easily beat Toyota’s new pickup truck, but the Bow Tie’s reign on top of the podium could be short. The new Tacoma will soon be available with a hybrid setup exceeding the Colorado’s high-output tune. Toyota’s I-Force Max powertrain, which pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor, makes a combined output of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. We’re eager to see a rematch.

Toyota also offers the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine in a less-powerful tune, making 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. That’s more in line with the entry-level Colorado that produces 237 hp and 259 lb-ft of twist. Chevrolet launched the third-generation 2023 Colorado with a mid-range engine tune, but the company dropped it for the 2024 model year.

Soon, the Toyota and the Chevy will have to worry about an even more potent opponent – the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. Ford is finally bringing the rugged mid-sizer to the US for the first time next year. It’ll arrive with two more cylinders and much more horsepower than the Toyota and Chevrolet, with its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine rated at 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. We see many more Tacoma drag races in the near future.