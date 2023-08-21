The General Motors Fleet Order Guide shows several changes coming to the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado. The truck just entered a new generation for the 2023 model, making it somewhat surprising to see so many revisions.

The high-output turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder now goes by the name TurboMax engine, like the Silverado. The tune making 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft is now optional for the WT and LT trims, and it's standard on the Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2. Chevy is eliminating the Turbo Plus version making 310 horsepower and 390 pound-feet. For the 2023 model, this variant was standard on the Z71 and Trail Boss while being optional for the WT and LT.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

21 Photos

Another major update for the 2024 Colorado is that an 11-inch driver information display is now standard on all trims, which replaces the previous 8.0-inch screen. Also, the WT Convenience Package now comes with a floor console, which is generally unavailable on the work truck trim. A Dark Essentials Package with a black Bowtie emblem is available for the WT, LT, and Z71 grades. The Front Fender Decal Package is an option for the LT, Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2.

For improved safety, when customers order the Advanced Trailering Package on the WT, LT, Trail Boss, and Z71, the trucks get Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering. This feature is standard on the ZR2.

The ZR2 is available with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with a Tech Bronze decorative ring. The ZR2 Bison Edition has an optional Recovery Package, but the fleet order guide doesn't list its contents.

New options include an Off-Road Lighting Package, Sports Bar Package, Kicker stereo, Hood Decal Package, black tailgate lettering, and black assist steps.

The previously revealed ZR2 Bison joins the Colorado lineup for the 2024 model. The truck features Multimatic front and rear jounce control dampers, Multimatic DSSV dampers, and power-locking front and rear differentials. Plus, American Expedition Vehicles supplies a winch-capable heavy-duty front bumper, a new rear bumper, fender flares, and a bed-mounted spare wheel carrier. There are five boron-steel skid plates, and the truck comes standard with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 35-inch tires.

The ZR2 Bison has a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 310 hp and 430 lb-ft. The only gearbox available is an eight-speed automatic, and there's a two-speed transfer case, four-wheel drive, and a Baja Mode with launch control.

No pricing details are available for the ZR2 Bison. It goes on sale this fall.

For more discussion about the ZR2 Bison, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: