MIAMI, December 14th, 2023: duPont Registry Group, the premier luxury ecosystem for automotive enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with VINwiki founder and prominent YouTuber, Ed Bolian, to auction three iconic vehicles online. The week-long auction, set to commence on Thursday, December 14, will showcase Bolian’s remarkable collection.

“We could not be more honored that Ed has trusted us with this partnership,” said Antoine Tessier, chief executive officer of duPont Registry Group. “We have no doubt that listing these iconic cars will be the start of a long partnership with Bolian.”

“The amazing, and occasionally wild part of being a social media content creator is that I accumulate cars and every year or two I find myself with too many cars,” said Ed Bolian, founder of VINwiki. “This year I’m excited to liquidate some of them in the best way possible with Sotheby's Motorsport.”

1976 Land Rover Range Rover – A Unique 6-Wheeled Conversion

One of the spotlight vehicles in the auction is the 1976 Land Rover Range Rover, a rare six-wheeled conversion owned by Ed Bolian. Featured in the 2022 Christmas Special episode of the popular YouTube series Car Trek, this wild interpretation of the legendary SUV was rebuilt in 2012, and it blends craftsmanship, innovation, and more than a little creative thinking. With a fascinating history and careful mods including a 2-inch suspension lift and an array of exterior enhancements, this 6x4 Range Rover is offered at no reserve and comes with a third-party inspection report and a clean title.

1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow – A Cross-Country Cannonball Veteran

Ed Bolian piloted this 1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow in the 2023 US Express cross-country cannonball event, covering over 2,800 miles in just 36 hours and 10 minutes. A symbol of luxury and engineering excellence, this Silver Shadow underwent significant service work by DC MotorWerks, making it a remarkable addition to any collection. Offered with a third-party inspection report, spare fluids, and a clean title, this Rolls-Royce embodies timeless elegance (and is great for long road trips).

2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso – Ferrari's Grand Touring Evolution

A highlight of the Holiday Tent Sale this 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso, a rolling testament to Ferrari's growing dominance of the grand touring market. Owned by Ed Bolian, this GTC4Lusso expertly blends the two pillars of Ferrari: performance and luxury. Finished in Nero Daytona, the car underwent meticulous service by Ferrari of Atlanta and is now offered at no reserve with a third-party inspection report and a clean title. A true enthusiast's dream, this striking example is an enticing blend of tradition and exoticism.

About the Auction:

The online auction at Sotheby’s Motorsport will run for a week, starting on Thursday, December 14. This is a rare opportunity for bidders to land these exceptional vehicles, each with a unique story and meticulously cared for by Ed Bolian. DuPont Registry invites automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike to participate in this exclusive event. There will also be several Alumni cars from Bolian’s collection that will be going up for auction in the coming weeks.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit https://sothebysmotorsport.com/. For media inquiries, please contact: media@dupontregistrygroup.com