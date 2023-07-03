Porsche will debut the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) it's developing with Audi in 2024 when the next-generation, electric-only Macan is scheduled to come out. The zero-emission crossover was supposed to debut this year, but it has been pushed back due to software issues. As to what will happen to the current ICE model, Zuffenhausen representatives have said it would continue to be sold for a few more years alongside its EV counterpart.

However, a new report from Automotive News Europe claims the gasoline-fueled Macan could have its shelf life prolonged. Porsche had intended to discontinue the ICE version in the United States in either 2025 or 2026 but that's reportedly not happening anymore. Instead, the new plan is to see how the EV will perform in terms of sales, especially since customer feedback revealed there just aren't enough chargers in the US.

2023 Porsche Macan T

18 Photos

The German luxury brand needs to be extremely careful with how it decides the Macan's future considering it was the second best-selling model in 2022 when 86,724 units were delivered. At a meeting with dealers held in Canary Islands, Porsche said they are going to review what will happen to the gas version following "customer pushback" about the underdeveloped charging infrastructure estimated to negatively impact sales of the EV model.

During the same meeting, dealers had the chance to see the electric Macan as well as an updated Taycan scheduled to come out next year. The spectacular Mission X concept was also there, but Porsche didn't say anything about planning a production version. However, we won't be surprised if the electric hypercar will indeed become a 918 Spyder successor in the following years.

Beyond the Macan EV, Porsche is working on two additional electric SUVs as the next-generation Cayenne will also lose its ICEs while a flagship three-row model is planned as well. Meanwhile, the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman will bow out around 2025 to make room for electric sports cars.

The only model in Porsche's lineup not getting the EV treatment anytime soon is the 911. However, in the coming years, there will be a hybrid derivative. Rumor has it the GT2 RS will be partially electrified to push out more than 700 horsepower.