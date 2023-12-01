Motor1 publishes spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day. In case you've missed any of our latest finds, we've compiled this list of all the prototype vehicles spotted in the past week.

This spy video caught the next-gen Audi S5 Sportback testing on the roads around the Nürburgring in Germany. From what we can tell, this one has the production-spec body panels and lamps. The standard A5 is expected to premiere in 2024, with the S5 following soon after.

BMW is developing the 5 Series wagon for police duty in Germany. The vehicle we spotted wears the country's blue, yellow, and white Polizei livery up front, while the rear is coated in a camouflaged wrap.

The upcoming Ferrari hypercar has been spotted yet again with a funky polka-dot camouflage. It has an aggressive aerodynamic setup with large openings in the front fascia, a big duct on the hood, inlets on the rear fenders, and a huge rear wing. This test car also has butterfly doors. The car's debut is reportedly planned for sometime in 2024, and Ferrari is expected to build 599 coupes, 199 convertibles, and 30 XX variants.

A sportier Ford Maverick appears to be on the way, and it might wear the ST moniker. This one has a modified exhaust, suggesting there are powertrain updates. The truck rides on 19-inch wheels, which is a larger size than what the pickup already offers. There's no word on when such a trim would debut, but if prototypes area already on the road, we suspect it'd come out sometime in the first half of 2024.

Rolls-Royce is refreshing the Cullinan. There's only covering on the nose, suggesting that's where the big upgrades are. It seems like majority the changes are around the headlights and for the front fascia, specifically. The rear bumper has small styling upgrades. The pictures don't let us see the cabin, but tech upgrades are possible. Though we haven't heard anything official, it's possible V12 engine may gain hybrid assistance to improve emissions and fuel economy.

Volkswagen Golf Wagon Facelift Spied Barely Hiding Anything

VW is finishing up the refresh for the Golf, and these spy shots give us our latest glimpse at the upcoming wagon variant. This one has minimal camouflage that shows the revised lamps. Inside, there's a larger infotainment screen. Though specs have yet to be released, the eTSI badge suggests this one has at least mild-hybrid powertrain hiding under the hood.

