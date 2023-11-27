A fresh batch of spy shots puts the spotlight on the most prized Prancing Horse while roaming the streets of Germany. Over the years, we've learned it's best not to judge a car's appearance while it's still wearing camo. Why? Because prototypes don't have all the final parts until closer to the end of the testing phase. Such is the case here since the LaFerrari replacement has some provisional components, including quad taillights from the SF90.

The odd-looking camo and tape can't fully conceal the hypercar's wild aerodynamic package with a giant rear wing meant to keep the next Ferrari range topper glued to the road. There are massive air intakes front and rear, not to mention generously sized side air vents to improve airflow. Although there are no visible badges on this prototype, the "Ferrari" script is easy to see on the brake calipers at both axles.

New Ferrari hypercar spy photos

10 Photos

The pair of round exhaust tips sticking out from the center of the rear bumper is fake since the actual exhaust is tucked away behind the mesh. The rearview camera positioned above the third brake light is unlikely to stay there on the production car since one would imagine Ferrari will better integrate it into the bodywork. The massive rear diffuser lends the hypercar an intimidating look, as does the chunky front splitter attached to a bumper that was missing the air intake covers.

Cutouts in the roof reveal the crown jewel from Maranello codenamed "F250" will have butterfly doors. We're wondering whether it'll still have a rear window seeing as how there’s camouflage over the entire rear section. Even if there is one, we reckon rearward visibility will be greatly hampered by that big wing. It shouldn't be much of an issue since that's what cameras are for, and Polestar will agree since its new 4 and 5 models also force drivers to rely solely on the camera after dropping the rear glass.

By now, you're probably wondering what those stickers are for. One appears to indicate Bosch was testing certain hardware on this prototype while the yellow triangle with a black lightning suggests the LaFerrari replacement will be a hybrid. For the first time since the F40 era, the Ferrari flagship is widely believed to do away with the V12 engine.

Ferrari could even halve the cylinder count by using a V6 instead. That might seem drastic but lest we forget the 499P endurance race car also has six cylinders. The mid-mounted 3.0-liter unit with a pair of turbochargers traces its roots in the 296 GTB and its GT3 race car companion. It's unclear whether the powertrain will have plug-in capabilities, or it'll be a self-charging hybrid setup like the LaFerrari had.

Given Ferrari's modus operandi, we wouldn't be surprised if someone were to tell us today the entire production run has already been spoken for. The wraps are said to come off in 2024, with plans for 599 coupes and 199 convertibles, followed by a meaner XX variant limited to 30 units.