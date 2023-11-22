Owning a Bugatti, the epitome of automotive extravagance and exclusivity, is a privilege reserved for the elite few. The rarity and expense of these hypercars make them unattainable dreams for most enthusiasts. However, Bugatti fans can now bring a touch of this luxury into their lives through a collection of Christmas gifts that embody the brand's spirit of opulence and performance.

For those who covet a Bugatti but may never get the chance to own one of its iconic cars, Bugatti Brand Lifestyle has crafted a range of products in cooperation with different companies. The Master & Dynamic wireless earphones, for example, are crafted from durable ceramic and feature a noise-canceling system for a cleaner sound. With a slim case designed for pocket portability and a 42-hour total playtime, the set is available at $399.

For tech-savvy individuals who appreciate the fusion of cutting-edge technology and luxury, the Bugatti Smartwatch Ceramique Titane Edition is a good choice. Designed and developed in collaboration with VIITA Watches, this smartwatch has a lightweight titanium and scratch-resistant ceramic construction. It uses advanced sensors for heart rate and heart rate variability measurements, supporting over 90 sports activities. It’s priced at $1,625.

For audiophiles seeking an emotive home audio experience, the Tidal for Bugatti 'Royale' speaker set is a particularly interesting option. With diamond diaphragm speaker drivers, invisible subwoofers, and unique amplifier technology, this loudspeaker set delivers crystal-clear sound and an almost unlimited dynamic range. Each available speaker set can be personalized as long as you are ready to pay around $450,000 for the set depending on the specification. Yes, you read that right.

Bugatti's foray into eyewear is equally impressive with the Bugatti Eyewear Collection Model 07. Handcrafted in Japan, these sunglasses use carbon fiber for parts of the frame, paying homage to Bugatti's automotive products. The Positive Vapor Deposition (PVD) technique, meanwhile, ensures a highly wear-resistant surface, making them a fitting accessory for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

As the holidays are synonymous with celebrations and toasts, Bugatti presents the Champagne Carbon EB.03 Bolide. This limited edition Blanc de Blancs from Carbon's private cellar, with its 2013 vintage, is composed of 100 percent Grand Cru Chardonnay grapes. Housed in a technical bottle that mirrors the Bolide in design with the trademark X-motif, this champagne is a collector's item that adds a touch of Bugatti elegance to festive gatherings.