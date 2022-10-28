Listen to this article

The 2023 Kia Sorento will be slightly more expensive to start than the previous year's model. The crossover will have a starting price of $31,285 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge), $400 more than the 2022 entry-level Sorento LX.

The 2023 Sorento will be available with either a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a turbocharged one. The NA engine produces 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 181 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque. The turbocharged motor makes a lot more power, pumping out 281 hp (209 kW) and 311 lb-ft (421 Nm) of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the naturally aspirated one hooks up to an eight-speed automatic.

Model Price (incl. $1,295 destination charge) Sorento LX $31,285 Sorento LX AWD $33,085 Sorento S $33,785 Sorento X-Line S AWD $35,785 Sorento EX $37,185 Sorento X-Line EX AWD $40,885 Sorento SX $40,085 Sorento SX AWD $41,885 Sorento SX-P AWD $44,685 Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD $44,885

While the Sorento's design doesn't change for 2023, Kia did rejigger the packaging across all trims. All-wheel drive is now standard on the range-topping SX Prestige (SX-P) trim. It also features retractable rear door shades, a 115-volt power inverter, revised bumpers, and gloss black exterior accents. On the entry-level LX, Kia adds blind-spot collision avoidance, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance, and safe exit assist to its advanced driver assistance system.

The other trims in the Sorento lineup get more modest upgrades for 2023. The S gets wireless smartphone charging, while the EX trim now comes with an eight-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rearview mirror. The SX trim adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-folding exterior mirrors, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The X-Line Package alters the crossover's appearance by adding 20-inch alloy wheels, unique bumper and exterior details, and a roof rack.

Kia released pricing for the rest of the Sorento lineup earlier this year. The 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid starts at $37,885, while the plug-in hybrid variant $51,185.