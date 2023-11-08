We usually associate twelve-cylinder engines with high-end cars and the occasional SUV like the Audi Q7 V12 TDI, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or the Bentley Bentayga. However, these powerhouses have a long history of serving a far more utilitarian purpose at a work site. Such is the case here of a Detroit Diesel Series 71, a two-stroke engine that was available in both inline and V configurations.

The smallest of the lot was a single-cylinder, 1.2-liter unit while the largest one was a V16 18.6-liter behemoth. Left to rot for many years, this rusty ol' dump truck has the V12 variant with a 14-liter displacement and about 425 horsepower on tap. The 12V-71 was offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged configurations with output varying between 394 hp to 525 hp.

In the age of Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, a nearly hour-long video might seem like overkill, but we reckon it's worth every second of your time. In the prime of its life, this massive 852-cubic-inch engine hauled heavy loads at a quarry in Queensland in northeastern Australia. The Wabco Haulpak dump truck sadly didn't get the retirement it deserved as it was left for dead to make way for newer, more advanced big rigs. Such is life of heavy machinery.

It should be noted the Detroit Diesel Series 71 used a gear-driven Roots blower but it was still technically called a naturally aspirated engine by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Being dormant for an extended amount of time and exposed to the elements, it doesn't come as a surprise this dump truck had a rust hole in the intake. There was still some diesel in the tank but a fresh batch was added along with a fuel injector cleaner. The ever-dependable WD-40 was also used and a pair of batteries was installed.

If you want to jump to the best part of the video, that V12 roars again from the 54:20 mark.