Ram’s lineup of trucks will look quite different for 2025. The Ram 1500 TRX is heading for retirement, but we now know what will follow it – the RHO.

The Ram 1500 RHO is a new trim for the Ram 1500 that the automaker introduced today. It packs the new 540-horsepower 3.0-liter Hurricane engine. The twin-turbocharged straight-six isn’t as powerful as the TRX’s 702-hp power plant, but the truck should be just as capable.

The RHO truck will serve a different market than the TRX, sitting above the Warlock and Rebel in Ram’s lineup of sport-oriented pickups. It has less horsepower and will likely be cheaper than the outgoing high-performance pickup.

The TRX’s demise doesn’t come as a shock. Ram introduced the TRX Final Edition in August, spelling the end for the burly muscle truck. It launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year, giving the Ford Raptor some healthy competition that had the Blue Oval responding with the 700-hp Raptor R a couple of years later.

Production for the 2024 TRX Final Edition is limited to just 4,000 trucks, each costing $119,620 (including a $1,995 destination charge). The powertrain remains unchanged, with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 702 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, a smidge slower than the new electric Ramcharger.

The TRX Final Edition stands out with its exclusive colors: Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue, and Harvest Sunshine. The special model has the Final Edition logo on the instrument cluster splash screen and unique Patina stitching on the dash and seats. If that’s a bit too much, the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX starts at $97,730 without as much pomp and circumstance.

The Ram 1500 RHO will join the lineup in Q3 2024. 2025 Ram 1500 production begins in the first quarter of next year. Motor1.com asked Ram about the RHO’s suspension setup and other details, but the automaker said it would share more information about the model closer to its launch.