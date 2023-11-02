Europe's mainstream midsize sedan segment is only a shadow of its former glory in 2023 considering the Opel Insignia, Renault Talisman, and the Ford Mondeo are all gone. In addition, the Passat sedan has recently been axed by going wagon-only, while the Mazda6 is getting up there in age. Peugeot will still sell you the attractive 508 while Toyota has the thrifty Camry, but if you want something more spacious, the Skoda Superb is the one to get.

Entering its fourth generation (fifth if you're counting the original 1934-1949 model), the new Superb will go down in history as Skoda's final flagship in the internal combustion engine era. Unlike the mechanically related Passat, Czechia's range-topper will be sold both as a sedan and wagon. Well, the former is technically a hatchback since it has a tailgate. It'll no longer be assembled in Kvasiny as production is moving to Bratislava in Slovakia where the VW wagon is also going to be made.

4 Photos

Skoda has been surprisingly generous with the teasers in the build-up to today's world premiere. The technical specifications have essentially been revealed, including the engines and gearboxes. Available with front- and all-wheel drive depending on engine choice, the 2024 Superb will be powered by 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TSI units, along with a 2.0 TDI in two states of tune, and a plug-in hybrid based around a 1.5 TSI.

The versions powered solely by the combustion engine are getting a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission whereas the PHEV is going to have a six-speed DSG. Output will vary from 148 hp for the mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI with front-wheel drive to 261 hp for the 2.0 TSI with all-wheel drive. The diesel will come in 148 hp and 190 hp flavors, with the latter featuring AWD. As for the Superb iV, combined output will stand at 201 hp, and is going to cover 62 miles on electric juice thanks to a 25.7-kWh battery pack.

The new Superb will be slightly longer and taller than its predecessor but a bit narrower. The wheelbase is going to be carried over unchanged while the cargo capacity will be even better than before. Skoda has already fully revealed the dashboard with its minimal switchgear as most functions will be accessed through the 12.9-inch infotainment or those small configurable screens mounted within three dials.

The livestream is scheduled to start at 6 PM GMT or 2 PM ET should you want to see what the United States is missing out on.