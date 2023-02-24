Listen to this article

Hands down one of the most attractive cars outside of the luxury segment, the Peugeot 508 is getting a thorough update bringing changes inside and out. The midsize sedan and wagon duo transitions to the revised lion badge and corporate grille, flanked by slimmer headlights. Featuring matrix LED technology, the sleeker lights incorporate the familiar three-claw signature for the daytime running lights into a single piece.

Moving at the back, the full-LED taillights boast a fresh take on the same three-claw motif. Customers will be able to pick from three new colors (Okenite White, Titanium Grey, Eclipse Blue), three trim levels (Allure, GT, Peugeot Sport Engineered), and several alloy wheel designs in sizes from 17 to 20 inches. For the range-topping PSE, the French brand installs Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

2023 Peugeot 508 Sedan and SW facelift

71 Photos

Stepping inside, the 2023 508 Sedan and SW share an updated 10-inch infotainment and a redesigned gear selector for the eight-speed automatic transmission standard across the range. Depending on the engine, there are a few driving modes (Electric, Eco, Hybrid, Normal, Sport, 4WD) and suspension settings (Normal, Sport, Comfort). Behind the small steering wheel is a 12-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

It comes nicely equipped with everything from a heated windscreen and electric trunk/tailgate to a night vision system and adaptive cruise control with stop & go function. Peugeot also gives the 508 high-definition cameras for parking, along with road sign recognition and active lane departure warning with lane correction. There’s also a fancy 10-speaker Focal sound system featuring a subwoofer.

As for engines, the lineup starts with a three-cylinder, 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline unit with 130 horsepower. For Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, Peugeot also equips the 508 with a bigger four-cylinder, 1.6-liter producing 218 hp. Alternatively, customers can go for the four-cylinder, 1.5-liter turbodiesel with 130 hp.

A pair of plug-in hybrid powertrains is offered in two-wheel-drive guise by combining a 150-hp or 180-hp gasoline engine with an 81-kilowatt electric motor for a combined output of 180 hp and 225 hp, respectively. Step up to the 508 PSE and you get a 200-hp gasoline engine an 81-kW motor linked to the automatic transmission and an 83-kW motor at the rear. Combined, these produce 360 hp delivered to both axles.

The trio of PHEV models uses a 12.4-kWh battery pack you can juice up from a standard 3.7-kW charger or an optional 7.4-kW charger, which comes standard on the flagship PSE.

Peugeot will have the 508 facelift on sale this summer.