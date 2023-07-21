Because not everyone is enamored with SUVs, Skoda is giving the Superb another generation. Better yet, the Czech automaker is retaining both body styles as the big family car will continue in liftback and wagon flavors. We can't say the same about the mechanically related Volkswagen Passat as the new generation will only be offered with a longer roof. Ahead of a November debut, Mladá Boleslav’s flagship reveals its technical specifications.

Featuring evolutionary styling instead of adopting Skoda's new Modern Solid design language, the 2024 Superb will measure 4912 millimeters for the standard model and 4902 mm for the wagon. Compared to the outgoing model, these figures represent an increase of 43 mm and 40 mm, respectively. Interestingly, both variants are going to be 15 mm narrower, at 1849 mm. Height is up by 12 mm for the liftback to 1481 mm while the wagon has been raised by 5 mm to 1482 mm. The wheelbase remains unchanged, at 2841 mm.

2024 Skoda Superb Combi teasers

31 Photos

Because a Skoda must be immensely practical, the next-gen Superb will offer a cargo capacity of 645 liters for the regular body style and 690 liters for the wagon. These numbers are up by 20 and 30 liters, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the Combi variant offers the same volume behind the rear seats as the new Skoda-developed Passat. Headroom for the driver and front passenger as well as the two rear passengers sitting on the outer seats has also increased by a few millimeters.

As far as the engines are concerned, we should start by mentioning all of them will work with a seven-speed DSG, except for the plug-in hybrid as the electrified variant will use a six-speed DSG. The entry-level Superb has front-wheel drive and a mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI with 148 hp (110 kW). It's followed by a 2.0 TSI with 201 hp (150 kW) in FWD guise and 261 hp (195 kW) with AWD. The top gas engine is down on power compared to the previous-generation model, presumably because it had to be tweaked to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations in EU countries.

On the diesel side, the base 2.0 TDI has 148 hp (110 kW) and FWD whereas the more potent one packs 190 hp (142 kW) and AWD. As for the plug-in hybrid, the Superb iV only comes as a wagon and uses a 1.5 TSI with an electric motor to churn a combined 201 hp (150 kW). The PHEV has had its battery pack enlarged from 12.7 kWh to 25.7 kWh and should be able to cover over 62 miles (100 kilometers) solely on electric juice. The maximum charging AC power has been boosted from 3.6 to 11 kW while DC charging can be done at up to 50 kW. Skoda will install a 45-liter gasoline tank in the PHEV model.

As many as 28 Simply Clever goodies will be offered on the new Superb, including an electrically operated roller blind for the wagon. We had been hoping to see a separate tailgate glass opening akin to BMW's Tourings but that's sadly not the case. Another new feature is a rear center armrest with a built-in tablet holder. Skoda also fits a double pocket on the back of the front seats, plus an integrated funnel in the lid of the windshield washer fluid reservoir. And yes, there will be an umbrella in the driver's door, although not as fancy as the one you get in a Rolls-Royce.

Skoda isn't quite ready to show the car's interior, but we do know the gear selector has been repositioned onto the steering wheel column, thus freeing up space between the front seats. A new infotainment will measure up to 12.9 inches, and thankfully, it won't integrate all functions as there will still be a handful of what Skoda refers to as "manual controls." A new "very tidy and clear" center console has been developed.

You'll be able to order the car with as many as 10 airbags, including a knee airbag on the driver's side and a central airbag. The revamped Superb will be the first Skoda to offer Curve Assistant and Intersection Assistant. In addition, the upgraded front radar will be able to detect cyclists whereas the previous version only offered predictive pedestrian protection. The overhauled Top View function is going to feature four cameras to generate a 360-degree view in a higher resolution than before.

Production of the Superb will be relocated from Kvasiny (Czech Republic) to Bratislava (Slovakia) where it will share the assembly line with the 2024 VW Passat Variant. We can safely assume this will be the last generation to offer combustion engines given the 2035 EU sales ban on new cars that generate harmful emissions.