One of the most track-focused vehicles in Porsche’s current lineup is getting hardcore upgrades. The Stuttgart-based automaker today announces the launch of a Manthey kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which adds hardware tweaks to the aerodynamics and suspension resulting in better performance on track. Developed in close collaboration between engineers at Porsche Motorsport and the Nordschleife specialists at Manthey, the kit is designed for track days.

It comes as no surprise then that when fitted with the package, the sports car laps the Nurburgring in 7:03.121 minutes. This represents an improvement over the stock car by more than six seconds around the 12.9-mile course of the track. Porsche says the ‘Ring run was made with brand ambassador Jorg Bergmeister at the wheel. The car used for the attempt had Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

What does the Manthey kit include? For starters, there’s a significant boost in downforce at the rear axle thanks to a new rear wing that is 3.4 inches wider than the previous one and has larger side blades. Upgrades are also made to the bodywork of the rear engine cover with carbon reinforcements that can withstand the increased aero forces. At a speed of about 124 miles per hour, the upgraded rear produces an increased downforce from 196 pounds to about 372 lbs.

There are improvements to the chassis, too. These include new adjustable spring struts that have four different positions. The spring rates on the front axle, in turn, are increased by approximately 20 percent, and there are two chassis versions – for cars with and without a front axle lift system. Last but not least, special brake pads ensure better braking performance over a wide temperature range and come as an option.

This isn’t even the best part, though. Porsche says it intends to sell the Manthey kit in the United States, but the company isn’t ready to disclose availability and pricing details just yet. If you upgrade your 718 Cayman GT4 RS with the aero/chassis package, it won’t affect the car’s factory warranty.